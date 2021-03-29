Washtenaw Community College invites area residents to virtually ‘attend’ Free College Week

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw Community College has expanded its annual Free College Day -- a full day of classes for members of the community of all ages -- to Free College Week.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the school shifted its event online April 12-16.
Residents of Washtenaw County and beyond are welcome to “attend” the biannual event that shares student experiences with the broader community.
Designed for K-8 and high school students as well as adults and seniors, participants can elect to attend 82 different classes throughout the week.
Classes start at 9 a.m. and will extend in the evening.
Class categories include:
- Automotive/Advanced Transportation
- Broadcasting
- Business and Entrepreneurship
- Careers
- Computers and Technology
- Cooking
- Do-It-Yourself Crafts
- Education and College Success
- Financial Planning
- Health, Safety and Wellness
- Fine, Digital and Performing Arts
- Senior Citizens
- Sustainability
To register and to see a complete list of classes, click here.
WCC graduate and business reporter at the Detroit Free Press, Chanel Stitt, will deliver the event’s closing address at 4 p.m. on April 16.
For more information about Washtenaw Community College, visit www.wccnet.edu.