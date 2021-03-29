photo
Washtenaw Community College invites area residents to virtually ‘attend’ Free College Week

April is Community College Month

Meredith Bruckner
, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Washtenaw Community College campus in Ann Arbor. (Washtenaw Community College)

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw Community College has expanded its annual Free College Day -- a full day of classes for members of the community of all ages -- to Free College Week.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the school shifted its event online April 12-16.

Residents of Washtenaw County and beyond are welcome to “attend” the biannual event that shares student experiences with the broader community.

Designed for K-8 and high school students as well as adults and seniors, participants can elect to attend 82 different classes throughout the week.

Classes start at 9 a.m. and will extend in the evening.

Class categories include:

  • Automotive/Advanced Transportation
  • Broadcasting
  • Business and Entrepreneurship
  • Careers
  • Computers and Technology
  • Cooking
  • Do-It-Yourself Crafts
  • Education and College Success
  • Financial Planning
  • Health, Safety and Wellness
  • Fine, Digital and Performing Arts
  • Senior Citizens
  • Sustainability

To register and to see a complete list of classes, click here.

WCC graduate and business reporter at the Detroit Free Press, Chanel Stitt, will deliver the event’s closing address at 4 p.m. on April 16.

For more information about Washtenaw Community College, visit www.wccnet.edu.

