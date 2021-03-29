Washtenaw Community College invites area residents to virtually ‘attend’ Free College Week

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw Community College has expanded its annual Free College Day -- a full day of classes for members of the community of all ages -- to Free College Week.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the school shifted its event online April 12-16.

Residents of Washtenaw County and beyond are welcome to “attend” the biannual event that shares student experiences with the broader community.

Designed for K-8 and high school students as well as adults and seniors, participants can elect to attend 82 different classes throughout the week.

Classes start at 9 a.m. and will extend in the evening.

Class categories include:

Automotive/Advanced Transportation

Broadcasting

Business and Entrepreneurship

Careers

Computers and Technology

Cooking

Do-It-Yourself Crafts

Education and College Success

Financial Planning

Health, Safety and Wellness

Fine, Digital and Performing Arts

Senior Citizens

Sustainability

To register and to see a complete list of classes, click here.

WCC graduate and business reporter at the Detroit Free Press, Chanel Stitt, will deliver the event’s closing address at 4 p.m. on April 16.

For more information about Washtenaw Community College, visit www.wccnet.edu.