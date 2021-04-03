Lane reductions on East Huron Street to take effect Monday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, traffic on East Huron Street between Glen Avenue and Zina Pitcher Place will be reduced down to one lane in each direction while contractors work on water service lines.

Traffic will be changed three times during the work. Initially, a contractor will occupy the middle two lanes of East Huron. One lane will be open going in both directions, according to a notice from the city of Ann Arbor.

During the second phase of the water service line project, traffic will shift to the west side of the street as a contractor works in the two eastbound lanes. For the third phase, traffic will shift to the east side of the street while a contractor works in the westbound lanes. One lane for both directions will be open during these traffic shifts.

Emergency vehicles should use alternative routes but pedestrian traffic will be maintained on the north side of East Huron Street. A detour route will go along Fletcher Street to North University Avenue to Washtenaw Avenue.

Ad

The lane reduction will last until 6 p.m. on Friday, April 16.

Related: Downtown Ann Arbor streets closing Thursday to make more space for businesses, pedestrians