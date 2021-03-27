Downtown Ann Arbor streets closing Thursday to make more space for businesses, pedestrians

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Starting Thursday, several streets in downtown Ann Arbor will close to cars allowing for more outdoor dining and shopping for the spring and summer.

The Downtown Ann Arbor Pedestrian Mall will provide additional space facilitating safer physical distancing practices as community members visit businesses and restaurants.

The closures will run from Thursday, April 1 to August 30.

This year, some streets will be closed every day of the week while other closures will only take place from 4 p.m. on Thursdays to 6 a.m. on Mondays.

Here’s which streets will close:

Week-long closures:

Washington Street from Ashley Street to Main Street

Maynard Street on the east side or northbound portion between Liberty to William streets

Thursdays at 4 p.m. to Mondays at 6 a.m.:

Main Street between William to Washington streets

East Liberty Street from Ashley Street to Fourth Avenue

Liberty Street between Maynard to State streets

State Street from Washington Street to William Street

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, similar street closures first took place in the summer of 2020.