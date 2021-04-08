Ann Arbor area drag troupe to raise money for pharmacy workers Friday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Play virtual bingo and help local pharmacy workers get gift cards.

Starting at 8 p.m. on Friday night, Boylesque Michigan will host a virtual bingo show to raise money for gift cards that will be given to area pharmacy workers.

The event will consist of three rounds of bingo and three rounds of entertainment by performers from the Ypsilanti-based drag troupe.

The bingo show is recommended for attendees 18-years-old and above. Half of all show proceeds and tips will go towards buying gift cards, the event page says.

Attendees will receive a personalized bingo card and a link to the event on Friday before the event.

Tickets cost $25 and can be bought here through Eventbrite.

Bingo will be played over Zoom so attendees will need to have video and microphone capabilities on whichever device they are using, the Facebook event page says.

Throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Boylesque Michigan has used the entertaining skills of its performers to raise money for frontline workers, nonprofit organizations, causes and community members in need.

It has done over 150 virtual shows since the start of the pandemic, said Boylesque CEO Jadein Black in January. The troupe has previously been raising money through fundraiser shows at local entertainment venues and eateries but transitioned to virtual shows to adapt to the pandemic.