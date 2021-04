Part of the Moon Garden outside of FOUND Gallery. The installation was created by Olivia Guterson and Lumenality.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The FoolMoon celebration returned on Friday evening with a Moon Garden, art installations around downtown Ann Arbor, murals and online festivities.

This year, FoolMoon revelers could wear their costumes and light up their luminaries during the socially distanced FoolMoon Stroll + Roll or participate in online activities at home.

Related: One event, two ways to participate: Here’s your guide to FoolMoon 2021

Here are some highlights from FoolMoon 2021:

FoolMoon attendees use a glowing photo booth in Kerrytown at the Ann Arbor Farmers Market. (WDIV)

An art installation in the courtyard of Kerrytown Market & Shops. (WDIV)

An art installation in the corridor near Miss Kim in Kerrytown. (WDIV)

A sign reminder FoolMoon revelers to wear masks and maintain social distance while celebrating. (WDIV)

Children play and draw on the FoolMoon mandala moon created by Mary Thiefels and TreeTown Murals on the intersection of Main and Liberty streets. (WDIV)

Families play and draw on the mandala moon at the intersection of Main and Liberty streets. (WDIV)

A hula hoop and chalk rests on part of the FoolMoon mandala moon waiting to be played with. (WDIV)

The outside of Cahoots cafe turned into a floral scene through the creativity of Chelsea Hohn and Wildscape Floral Co. (WDIV)

A colorful window display created by the Brush Monkeys on EAT in Kerrytown. (WDIV)

Ann Arbor's graffiti alley was turned into a lighting installation created Hey Rach Productions and Glow Design Co. in partnership with the Michigan Theater. (WDIV)

Illuminated funky lamps in the window of FOUND Gallery in Kerrytown. (WDIV)