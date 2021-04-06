One event, two ways to participate: Here’s your guide to FoolMoon 2021

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Friday, the annual FoolMoon celebration will take place in downtown Ann Arbor and in homes around Tree Town.

Instead of large luminary processions, community members can join the FoolMoon Stroll + Roll downtown or participate at home with virtual activities.

Put on every year by WonderFool Productions, this year’s theme is Shine Your Light A2. The theme affirms how the community “shines brightest together, especially when times are tough,” says the event website.

Before the Friday festivities kick off, art installations will emerge around the Kerrytown, Main Street and State Street districts throughout the week, including a large moon mandala created by the Brush Monkeys at the intersection of Main and Liberty streets.

Here’s how you can participate this year:

Downtown

Between 6-10 p.m., community members can stroll and roll around downtown Ann Arbor to visit different art installations during the FoolMoon Stroll + Roll. Socially distanced and masked participants are encouraged to dress up in costumes and light up luminaries as they walk and wheel around the Kerrytown, Main Street and State Street districts.

Some shops will stay open late with their own festivities like a Moon Garden, sea creature luminaries, glowsticks, and glowy spring florals. Several shops and restaurants will offer FoolMoon deals or specials, including Cherry Republic, Miss Kim, BonBonBon, Roeda Studio and Om of Medicine.

On Friday and Saturday, shoppers can visit Blom Meadworks, Cahoots Cafe or Gutman Gallery to start a scavenger hunt and receive stamps to be entered to win prizes. Through Saturday, downtown visitors can pick up chalk at those same locations to help turn Fourth Avenue into a strolling art gallery.

Learn more about downtown FoolMoon activities and participating businesses here.

At Home

Join virtual festivities from the comfort of home.

Activities kick off at 7 p.m. including short videos by favorite FoolMoon artists and mandalas created by Ann Arbor Public School students.

At 8 p.m., audiences will see the premiere of FoolMoon TV, created by Ann Arbor area and Ypsilanti youth in partnership.

At 9 p.m., DJ Mr. Mark will spin tunes for a digital community dance party.

RSVP to the Facebook event here.