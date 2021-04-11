Leslie Science & Nature Center hiring summer camp educators

LSNC's mission is to: "Create moments of discovery that inspire curiosity, exploration and respect for STEM and the natural world. " (Credit: Leisa Thompson)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Like being outdoors and want to help kids learn about science?

Leslie Science & Nature Center is hiring Unity in Learning (UIL) summer camp educators to work with youth ages 4-13 during its nature and science-themed summer camps.

Camp educators will work from June to September at the Ann Arbor center with some off-site trips.

During the educational camps, UIL camp educators will provide customer service, collaboratively create camp lesson plans, coach high school volunteers and coordinate with the camp team, among other duties.

Here are the details:

Summer camp educators need to be able to work an average of 35-40 hours weekly from June 14 to September 3. Attendance at a week-long training session June 6-11 is required.

First time camp educators will receive $10 per hour and returning educators will receive $11.

Educators report to the camp directors and have the possibility of a week of unpaid vacation during the summer. Some UIL camp educators may be required to work overtime during camp sessions, the job description says.

Ad

Candidates must be over the age of 18 and have a current certification (or ability to be certified) in adult and child first aid and CPR. Applicants must also receive a clean criminal background check and central registry clearance as well as provide three positive references.

Community members interested in applying can fill out an application on the Leslie Science & Nature Center website and submit resumes. Applicants will also answer short-answer questions and provide contact information for their references.

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis.

Learn more about the position here.