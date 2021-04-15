Construction, maintenance to close several roads in Ann Arbor

A portion of South Ashley Street in downtown Ann Arbor closed to through traffic in March, 2021.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Over the next week, several streets around Ann Arbor will be closed for construction and maintenance repairs starting Thursday.

Closures range in length from one day to a few months.

Here’s what to expect:

Liberty Street

Starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, the westbound side of Liberty Street between Main and First streets will be closed. The intersection of Ashley and Liberty streets will be closed to address field conditions found during DDA/City of Ann Arbor First and Ashley Improvements Project construction, the city said.

Through traffic on Ashley Street and pedestrian traffic will be maintained during the one-day closure. At 5 p.m., the road will reopen to westbound traffic.

Fuller Road at the Huron River

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Fuller Road traffic will be reduced to one lane eastbound across the bridges.

The City of Ann Arbor will perform capital preventative maintenance repairs on the Fuller Road bridges over the Huron River. The repairs will start on the south side of the bridges in the eastbound lanes. Maintenance will include patching parts of the barrier wall, bridge deck, and sidewalks, and adding an epoxy overlay on the bridge decks and approach slabs, the city said.

The sidewalk on the eastbound bridge will also be closed. Signs will direct pedestrians along a detour on the opposite side of the roadway.

Once the eastbound lane repairs are complete, westbound repairs will be started and the westbound lanes will be reduced. A pedestrian detour similar to the eastbound detour will be maintained.

Repair maintenance is expected to last until June 30.

Pontiac Trail

Starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 19, the northbound lane of Pontiac Trail between Skydale Drive and Montana Way will be closed to through traffic for road widening.

Northbound traffic will be detoured east on Barton Drive, east on Plymouth Road, north on Nixon Road and the west on Dhu Varren Road back to Pontiac Trail, the city said.

Southbound vehicle traffic and pedestrian and bicycle traffic as well as access to local driveways will be maintained. Emergency vehicles should follow the northbound detour.

Road widening is expected to be completed by 3 p.m. on May 28.

Fuller Court

From Fuller Road to 2250 Fuller Court, the eastbound lane of Fuller Court will be closed as part of the Fuller Court Sidewalk Gap Project.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured on Fuller Road around the north side of the VA Ann Arbor hospital, the city said.

The closure will last from 7 a.m. on Monday, April 19, to 7 a.m. on June 4.

East Ann Street and Observatory Street

From 9 a.m. on Monday, April 19, to 9 a.m. on May 3, traffic on East Ann Street east of Zina Pitcher Place and Observatory Street north of East Medical Center Drive will be restricted as a 16-inch water main is installed by Eagle Excavation, Inc.

The company will occupy the eastbound lane of East Ann Street and the southbound lane of Observatory Street between 7:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. during the work week, the city said.

Eastbound traffic on Ann Street follow a detour south on Zina Pitcher Place, east on Washtenaw Avenue and north on Observatory Street. Traffic at Observatory and East Medical Center Drive will head south on Observatory Street, west on Washtenaw Avenue and north on Zina Pitcher Place.