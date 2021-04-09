Several street resurfacing and restoration projects planned for Ann Arbor in 2021

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – It’s construction season in Ann Arbor.

In March, the City of Ann Arbor released its list of scheduled road and sidewalk projects for 2021. Throughout the city, almost nine miles of roads will be resurfaced or restored, 6.2 miles of road will receive preventative maintenance and there will be 5,700 feet of new sidewalk construction, said the city.

Construction from the road and sidewalk projects will impact traffic around Tree Town for various durations ranging from one day to a few months.

Here’s a list of which projects will hit the city this year:

Resurfacing/Restoration

Resurfacing and restoration projects will impact both major roads and minor streets. These projects including restoration, new markings, replacing asphalt and concrete pavement, repair gutters and curbs, work on drainage or utility structures and making sidewalk ramps ADA compliant, officials said.

Ad

Some projects are being done with the Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority or in conjunction with utility projects. These projects will take between one month or several months to complete.

Major Streets Minor Streets Ashley Street (West William Street to Miller Avenue)

Geddes Avenue (Windy Crest Lane to Earhart Road)

North First Street (West Kingsley Street to West Huron Street)

Plymouth Road (Broadway Street to Murfin Avenue/Upland Drive)

Scio Church Road (South Maple Road to South Seventh Street)

South Huron Parkway at Lindsay Lane

South Industrial Highway (East Eisenhower Parkway to East Stadium Boulevard)

West Kingsley Street (North First Street to North Main Street)

West Liberty Street (Crest Avenue to South Seventh Street) Baldwin Avenue (Packard Street to East Stadium Boulevard)

Brockman Boulevard (Packard Street to East Stadium Boulevard)

Cranbrook Road (Chesterfield Street/Hampshire Road to Towner Boulevard)

Crest Street (West Liberty Avenue to Buena Vista Street)

Crestland Street (Packard Street to Amelia Place/Saint Francis Drive)

Dorchester Road (Manchester Road to Towner Boulevard)

Dunmore Road (Waverly Road to Winsted Boulevard)

Ferdon Road (Eastover Place to Crestland Street)

Eddy Street (Verle Avenue to southerly end)

Hartford Street (Winsted Boulevard to Mershon Drive)

Manchester Road (end of concrete pavement to Washtenaw Avenue)

Marshall Street (Verle Avenue to Verle Avenue)

Saint Aubin Avenue (La Salle Street to Creek Drive)

Saint Francis Drive (Amelia Place/Crestland Street to Nature Cove Court)

Verle Avenue (westerly end to Platt Road)

Waverly Road (Weldon Boulevard to Dunmore Road)

Weldon Boulevard (Waverly Road to Winsted Boulevard)

Winsted Boulevard (Hartford Street to Weldon Boulevard)

Preventative Maintenance

Throughout 2021, over six miles of road will receive preventative maintenance work. According to the city, this work includes replacing the upper portion of existing asphalt pavement, minor repairs to curb, gutter, drainage and utility structures, new pavement markings, micro-surfacing or crack filling and making sidewalk ramps ADA compliant.

Work on these projects could take one day or last up to a few weeks, officials said.

Major Streets Minor Streets Beakes Street (North Main Street to North Division Street/East Summit Street)

Hill Street (South Forest Avenue to Washtenaw Avenue)

Liberty Street (South Main Street to South State Street)

Liberty Street (South Seventh Street to Ann Arbor Railroad)

Madison Street (Thompson Street to South State Street)

Newport Road (Miller Avenue to Sunset Road)

Pontiac Street (Moore Street/Longshore Drive to John A. Woods Drive)

Forest Avenue (Hill Street to Forest Court) Baldwin Place (Baldwin Avenue to easterly end)

Balmoral Court (Lowell Road to Lowell Road)

Canterbury Road (Towner Boulevard to Platt Road)

Chesterfield Street (Packard Street to Cranbrook Road/Hampshire Road)

Eastover Place (Jewett Street/Packard Street to Ferdon Road)

Edgewood Place (West Hoover Avenue to northerly end)

Elder Boulevard (Crest Street to Eberwhite Boulevard)

Elizabeth Street (East Kingsley Street to High Street)

Henry Street (South State Street to White Street)

Holyoke Lane (Lowell Road to Newport Road)

Lincolnshire Lane (Warrington Drive to southeasterly end)

Lowell Road (Warrington Drive to Newport Road)

Provincetown Court (Lowell Road to southwesterly end)

Robin Road (Bydding Road to Fountain Street)

Salisbury Lane (southwesterly end to southeasterly end)

Second Street (West Mosely Street to West Jefferson Street)

Sybil Street (East Hoover Avenue to Hill Street)

Towner Boulevard (Dorchester Road to Hampshire Road)

Waltham Drive (Saxon Road to Warwick Court)

Warrington Drive (Newport Road to Huron River Drive)

Woodbridge Boulevard (Eberwhite Boulevard to easterly end)

Sidewalks

In addition to sidewalks, the city will also work on resurfacing or rehabilitating existing asphalt paths. These projects will include removing and replacing parts of existing pavement, making new or replacing ADA compliant sidewalk ramps, placing new sidewalks and base materials and restoration.

Ad

The sidewalk projects will varying duration from one week to several weeks, officials said.

north side of Barton Drive (between Pontiac Trail and Brede Place)

east side of Boardwalk Drive (between East Eisenhower Parkway and Oakbrook Drive, from address numbers 2875 to 2775)

south side of Fuller Court (from University of Michigan property near Fuller Road to address number 2250)

south side of Jackson Avenue ( between Wagner Road and Park Lake Avenue)

west and north sides of Manchester Road (approximately 400 feet south of Washtenaw)

north side of Scio Church Road (between Landmark Court and Winsted Boulevard)

both sides of Stimson Street (between South State Street and White Street)

east and north sidewalks of Yost Boulevard and Eli Drive (near Forestbrooke Athletic Club)

Asphalt Restoration

east side of Packard Street (between Independence Boulevard and Stone School Road)

north side of Packard Street (from Colony Road through the front of Buhr Park)

south side of Packard Street (from Woodmanor Court to Platt Road)

Learn more about the resurfacing and construction projects at www.a2gov.org/roadconstruction.

Related: