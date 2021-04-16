University of Michigan Farm Stand to host pop-up herb sale on Earth Day

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan Farm Stand will be hosting a pop-up herb sale on central campus on April 22 to mark Earth Day.

From noon to 3 p.m., the Farm Stand will set up outside the University of Michigan Museum of Art and will be selling basil, parsley, thyme and more while supplies last.

U-M students who shop the sale will receive a 30% discount. Only credit cards will be accepted at the sale.

The herbs were grown at the Campus Farm by students for students, and sales from the pop-up will go toward supporting mini-grants for the school’s food justice program.

The U-M Farm Stand is a collaboration between the Campus Farm and the U-M Sustainable Food Program. For more information about the U-M Sustainable Food Program, visit www.sustainability.umich.edu/umsfp.

Have questions? Send an email to farmstand@umich.edu.

The University of Michigan Museum of Art is at 525 S. State St.