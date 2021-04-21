University of Michigan hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday for campus community

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. COVID-19 vaccine makers tell Congress to expect a big jump in the delivery of doses over the coming month. The companies insisted Tuesday, Feb. 23, at a hearing that they will be able to provide enough vaccine for most Americans by summer. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan, in partnership with Kroger, is operating a vaccination clinic this afternoon from 4-9 p.m. at the Michigan Athletics Indoor Training Facility where it will be offering the Pfizer vaccine.

According to U-M, vaccination is free for eligible:

Students

Faculty

Staff

Spouses or other qualified adults and dependents age 16 and older.

Several hundred doses of the Pfizer vaccine are also available for Ann Arbor Public Schools students age 16 and older and their families. Students younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The two-dose vaccine needs to be administered again in 21 days, on May 12.

Michigan Athletics Indoor Training Facility is at 1150 S. State Street.

Upon arrival, you will be required to present a signed vaccination consent form.