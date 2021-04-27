City of Ann Arbor helps secure $7.4 million in funding for regional land, water conservation

ANN ARBOR – The United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service has awarded $7.4 million to land and water conservation organizations across Southeast Michigan.

The City of Ann Arbor Greenbelt Program acted as the lead partner through the USDA’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program to secure the funding for nine partner organizations.

The organizations have joined forces to establish the Lake Erie Conservation Partnership, an project that covers both the Huron and Raisin watersheds.

Local conservation funds will match the RCPP award, with the Lake Erie Conservation Partnership representing more than $15 million invested in water quality protection, wildlife habitat improvements and farmland preservation over the next five years.

The Lake Erie Conservation Partnership aims to collectively -- and permanently -- protect 2,000 acres of land, increase climate resilience and help support farmers to conserve soil and water resources.

“We appreciate NRCS’s leadership and the support of Michigan’s congressional delegation for this project and for land preservation in southeast Michigan,” Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor said in a statement. “The Greenbelt program is emblematic of the city’s commitment to strategic partnerships and land preservation in the Ann Arbor area and beyond.”

Since 2000, conservation partners in Washtenaw County have protected more than 18,000 acres of land by utilizing $114 million.