Ashley Street in downtown Ann Arbor to close for streetscape improvements

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Monday, Ashley Street will be closed through mid-May for streetscape improvements by the Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority /City of Ann Arbor First and Ashley Improvements Project.

The closure will start at the Ashley and Liberty streets intersection but access to local businesses will be maintained, the city said in a notice.

The improvements are expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on May 15, after which the intersection will reopen to westbound vehicle traffic on Liberty and northbound vehicle traffic on Ashley.

Eastbound Liberty Street is expected to stay closed until Monday, May 31.

Detours

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, northbound vehicle traffic on Ashley Street will head east on William Street, north on Fourth Avenue and west on Huron Street.

Eastbound traffic on Liberty Street will be detoured south on First Street, east on William Street and north on Fourth Avenue. Westbound traffic head north on Fourth Avenue, west on Huron Street and south on First Street.

Ad

The closures on East Huron Street between Glen Avenue and Zina Pitcher Place will be extended through Saturday, May 15 as work continues on water service lines, the city said.