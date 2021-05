The peony garden at Nichols Arboretum on June 18, 2019. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Spring has sprung!

We asked our readers to share their best photos this year for our Spring Photo Challenge as flowers bloomed and surprise snow flurries fell.

We’ve had fun combing through all of your awesome photos of Ann Arbor and surrounding areas. Thank you to all who entered.

Out of 202 entries we’ve somehow managed to pick our top 20.

The winners will be featured in Meredith’s Tuesday newsletter and on CTN.

Here’s a sneak peek:

"Morning spring dew" by Dranna Cody (Dranna Cody)