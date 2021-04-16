Submit your pictures to the A4 Spring Photo Challenge

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – 🌷 April showers bring May flowers.🌷

With spring well on its way, we want to see your best shots around Tree Town.

Whether you stopped at Nichols Arboretum to capture flowers in bloom or snapped a shot of birds returning to your backyard birdfeeder, we want to see the moments you’ve captured so far this spring.

You have until noon on April 29 to submit as many photos as you want. The winners will be selected and featured in an article on May 1.

Tell us where in Ann Arbor your pictures were taken below: