Ann Arbor’s Westside Art Hop tentatively on for June

ANN ARBOR – The Westside Art Hop, a neighborhood art fair where artists showcase and sell their works from local porches, garages and driveways, is set to take place June 12 and 13.

The biannual event, which takes place in the spring and fall, is an inexpensive way for artists to display and sell their works to the general public.

Volunteer hosts across two neighborhoods open up their properties for artists to set up outdoors for the weekend.

“It’s unusually safe for a pandemic,” organizer Sophie Grillet wrote A4 via email.

Grillet said while the event is expected to be smaller than the 60+ artists in years past, she hopes volunteers will feel safe to host the artists who do decide to participate this year.

With safety of volunteer hosts, artists and shoppers in mind, the Westside Art Hop will have a “no masks, no service” policy.

When asked if the event is definitely on, Grillet said she is hoping for the best.