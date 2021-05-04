Physician assistants rally in Ann Arbor in support of colleagues negotiating with Michigan Medicine

Jill Hasen, president of United Physician Assistants of Michigan Medicine, holds a sign during a rally outside U-M Hospital in support of union negotiators on May 4, 2021.

ANN ARBOR – A group of physician assistants at Michigan Medicine rallied outside the hospital on Tuesday afternoon in a show of support for colleagues bargaining a new contract with the health system.

The United Physician Assistants of Michigan Medicine was first recognized as a union during the pandemic, and negotiations with management have come a long way since October, said UPAMM President Jill Hasen.

“At first, it did not go well at all and then we got some support from the Regents at the University of Michigan,” said Hasen. “Now, bargaining is going extremely well. We’re having wonderful back-and-forth conversations where we’re actually getting work done.”

The rally, Hasen said, was not a protest but rather a show of support for UPAMM’s team of negotiators who are currently engaging in a seven-day negotiation with the university. Those talks end on Friday, and a focal point is the group’s salary proposal.

Simbiat Monsur, physician assistant at Michigan Medicine, holds a sign in support of colleagues negotiating a contract with the health system on May 4, 2021. (Meredith Bruckner)

“We’re pleased with how it’s going and we remain cautiously optimistic,” said Hatim Elhady, a physician assistant with Michigan Medicine’s preoperative clinic. “We hope that negotiations will remain fair when we get to hot button topics including the economic issues.”

Elhady said he saw PA’s work change drastically during the pandemic, including having many redeployed throughout the hospitals to treat COVID patients.

“This caused us, of course, to have increased patient workload, altered work schedules and we were sort of the main pillar for the University of Michigan, too, to make sure their patients got quality care from providers,” said Elhady.

