University of Michigan Museum of Art expands Chinese ceramics collection with $5M gift

(From L-R): Vase, China, Qing dynasty (18th century), soft past porcelain with blue underglaze and painting. Brush Holder, China, Qing dynasty, Kangxi reign (1662 - 1722), porcelain with glaze. Meiping Vase, China, Qing dynasty, Kangxi reign (1662 - 1722), porcelain with glaze. All promised gifts of William C. Weese.

ANN ARBOR – Longtime University of Michigan Museum of Art supporter and U-M alumnus William Weese has donated a collection of art and endowment that has a combined value of roughly $5 million to the museum.

The pieces, some dating back to 3000 BCE, are expanding UMMA’s Chinese ceramics collection.

The gift will also kickstart a new fund in support of programming and scholarship around ceramic arts, which will help the museum position itself as a national leader in ceramic and Asian art, according to Asian art curator at UMMA Natsu Oyobe.

“This incredible collection includes many representative objects from several major periods in the history of Chinese ceramics, with special strength in art from the Ming and Qing dynasties,” Oyobe said in a release.

The collection Weese donated contains more than 1,000 ceramics and decorative arts from the Ming and Qing dynasties, and it estimated to have a value of $3.35 million.

“Having works of art that span such a vast time period will allow the museum not only to tell the progression of techniques, trends and tastes in Chinese ceramics, but how those trends and techniques filtered into the broader, more global ceramic arts scene,” reads a UMMA release.

Weese said Chinese art and ceramics have fascinated him his whole life.

Guanyin, China, Qing Dynasty (18th century), blanc de chine porcelain with glaze. Promised gift of William C. Weese, M.D., LSA ‘65. (University of Michigan Museum of Art)