Bloom Fest to take over Ann Arbor on May 15

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Saturday, May 15, celebrate the start of summer and local businesses during Ann Arbor’s annual Bloom Fest.

Hosted by Main Street Ann Arbor, the celebration will feature special deals at restaurants and retailers around Tree Town.

In 2020, the second annual Bloom Fest went virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It was extended for a week to encourage online and curbside shopping.

This year, shoppers can check out spring and summer collections, hot deals, discounts, subscription boxes and new arrivals both in-person and online.

Deals include:

a 10% discount on purchases at Roeda Studio

a Bløm picnic kit

a 20% discount on subscription boxes at IVEY Salon

a 20% discount at Ten Thousand Villages

picnic packages at Zingerman’s Roadhouse

a 20% discount on the Cheers to Liberty Gift Box at Cherry Republic

Shoppers on Saturday, May 15, can also participate in a gift basket raffle at Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea on Washington Street by buying a triple or larger size drink

Find out which businesses will have Bloom Fest specials here.