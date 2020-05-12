Ann Arbor Bloom Fest to take place virtually from May 16 to 23

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – From May 16 to 23, the second annual Bloom Fest in downtown Ann Arbor will take place online.

The celebration of summer would usually take place on the patios or sidewalks of Main Street businesses and eateries, but this year the event will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hosted by Main Street Area Association, the digital festival will celebrate with online deals and discounts.

Some deals include:

$45 Bløm picnic kit from Bløm Meadworks

A special Bloom Fest menu at Thrive on Liberty St.

20% discount at Ten Thousand Villages

10% discount on ceramics at the Ann Arbor Art Center

Free offerings from Om of Medicine with purchases

Find all of the Bloom Fest deals and details here.

In keeping with the theme of the festival, community members are encouraged to submit photos of their favorite spots around town, gardens or flowery finds to the Main Street Area Association Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The first Bloom Fest took place on May 11, 2019.

