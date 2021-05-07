Partly Cloudy icon
All About Ann Arbor

University of Michigan: Faculty, staff working remotely to start returning to work

Hybrid work to continue for some employees into future, President Schlissel says

Meredith Bruckner
, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Credit: Michigan Photography
ANN ARBOR – Faculty and staff at the University of Michigan who have been working remotely for the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic will begin to return to work gradually in the coming months.

When people return to university buildings will depend on their unit as the university prepares for an in-person fall semester.

“Generally, but not always, we would expect there will be more opportunity for work that is partially remote and partially on campus in the future,” U-M President Mark Schlissel said in a statement.

“More hybrid work where it is possible also helps the university meet several goals of our institution, including a commitment to achieve carbon neutrality, reduce costs related to campus facilities and parking, enhanced work-life balance and increased job satisfaction for employees.”

As school officials develop a plan to return to on-site and hybrid work, the university’s goals to return to campus include:

  • Enhancing ways the university accomplishes its teaching, research and service missions, leveraging all that the campus community has learned about new ways of working and learning.
  • Increasing efficiencies and reducing costs, in particular by reducing space needs.
  • Reducing the environmental impact and helping the university achieve its carbon neutrality goals as those are developed.
  • Enhancing the university’s position as an employer of choice with particular attention to employee satisfaction.

Employees will receive advance notice of their return to on-site and hybrid work schedule from their unit supervisors.

