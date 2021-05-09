South Industrial Highway in Ann Arbor closed for repaving Monday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Starting at 7 a.m on Monday, northbound lanes on South Industrial Highway in Ann Arbor will be closed for concrete pavement repairs.

As part of the South Industrial Highway Project, the closure will impact lanes between East Eisenhower Parkway and Stimson Street until 7 p.m. on Friday, July 2.

Northbound drivers will be detoured north on State Street then east on Stimson Street to South Industrial Highway, the notice from the city of Ann Arbor said.

One southbound lane will be maintained between Eisenhower Parkway and Stimson Street on either the east side or the west side of South Industrial Highway.

One northbound and southbound lane will be maintained between Stimson Street and East Stadium Boulevard.

