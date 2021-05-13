Michigan Medicine live Q&A to address COVID vaccines for kids Thursday

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Middle school student Meredith Rogers, center, waits to receive her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Decatur, Ga. Hundreds of children, ages 12 to 15, received the Pfizer vaccine at the DeKalb Pediatric Center, just days after it was approved for use within their age group. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

ANN ARBOR – Experts at Michigan Medicine will answer parents’ questions about children and teens receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a live Q&A session on Thursday.

The event was announced following FDA authorization of the Pfizer vaccine in children ages 12-15.

The livestream will begin at 3:30 p.m. and can be viewed on C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital Facebook and Twitter pages, on Michigan Medicine’s YouTube channel, U-M’s Facebook page and the Von Voigtlander Woman’s Hospital Facebook page.

Sitting on the panel will be pediatrician at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital Sharon Kileny and family physician and immunization expert Pamela Rockwell.

Kileny and Rockwell will address a variety of topics, including safety and efficacy in kids, expected side effects, clinical trials, vaccine misconceptions, vaccines for younger children in the future and more.

For more information about the event, visit its Facebook page.