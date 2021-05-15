Support Leslie Science & Nature Center at Mayfly fundraiser next Saturday

A member of the Leslie Science & Nature Center staff gives a live animal demonstration at Ann Arbor Earth Day Festival on April 22, 2018 (Credit: LSNC)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Learn about the Leslie Science & Nature Center (LSNC) and its mission during the annual Mayfly fundraiser on Saturday, May 22.

This year, fundraiser participants will go on private, guided journeys around the LSNC outdoor site, listen to stories and presentations about the center and hear about its vision of the future.

Tickets for timed visits are on sale now for groups of up to 10 people (or up to 15 if children are included). Waitlists are available for already filled timeslots.

Find tickets and available times here.

A Pilar’s Tamales food truck will be at the end of the visitor path for Mayfly attendees to buy dinner or snacks. Social distanced picnic areas will be scattered around the LSNC site for eaters.

Those unable to join the in-person event can tune in online between 7-8 p.m. Register for the live stream here.

Leslie Science & Nature Center is at 1831 Traver Rd.