Ann Arbor YMCA’s free water safety program returns in June

Children learn how to swim at a free YMCA Safety Around Water class at Glencoe Hills on July 17, 2018. (Courtesy: Ann Arbor YMCA)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Water safety is always a concern for parents planning summertime trips to the pool or lake.

Luckily, the YMCA’s annual Safety Around Water (SAW) classes are returning this summer to Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti.

Through the free program, community children and their families will be able to take part in water safety classes and learn about boating safety.

Ann Arbor classes are intended for children ranging in age from 6-months-old to 12-years-old and will take place from June 21-25. These classes will be held in the lap pool and family pool at Ann Arbor YMCA’s downtown membership branch at 400 West Washington Street.

Similar classes will be held in July and August at different Washtenaw County properties owned by McKinley Properties, including Golfside Lake Apartments, Roundtree Apartments, Schooner Cove Apartments and Glencoe Hills Apartments.

Those classes are intended for children ages 5-12.

Register here.

“Drowning fatalities are the second leading cause of unintentional injury-related deaths in children aged 1 to 14 years old,” Ann Arbor YMCA President and CEO Toni Kayumi said in a release.

A 2017 study conducted by the USA Swimming Foundation and University of Memphis at YMCAs found 64% of African American children, 45% of Hispanic children and 40% of Caucasian children cannot swim.

“Through our Safety Around Water program, the Y is committed to help reduce water-related injuries and deaths, especially in communities where our children are most at risk,” said Kayumi.

The SAW classes are possible through grant support from the Kiwanis Club of Ann Arbor and a contribution from McKinley Properties.

Find more registration details at www.annarborymca.org/saw