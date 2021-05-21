Washtenaw Community College honors graduates with campus parade, three day event this weekend

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Graduates from Washtenaw Community College (WCC) are being honored during a three-day event at the Ann Arbor community college this weekend.

Having started Thursday, the multi-day event will have a virtual honors ceremony, virtual graduation salute and drive-thru parade across WCC’s 147-acre campus.

“We are so proud of our graduates. For many, a good portion of their college career has been completed during the unprecedented challenges of a pandemic,” WCC President Dr. Rose Bellanca said in a release.

“The adaptability and commitment these graduates displayed over the past 14 months is remarkable. We congratulate them on their achievements and look forward to learning about all the new paths they’ll forge from the foundations they’ve built at Washtenaw Community College.”

Thursday’s graduation activities included a live-streamed Honors Convocation for students who achieved a 3.5 grade point average or higher, WCC said.

At 6 p.m. on Friday, the community college will honor graduates who earned their associate degrees or college certificates with a virtual ceremony. The Graduate Salute will include remarks from WCC leadership, student speakers, video and photo submissions from 2021 graduates and faculty congratulations.

Watch it here or on the WCC Facebook page.

The first-ever WCC commencement parade will happen on Saturday at 10 a.m. The parade will feature a DJ and have photo opportunities for students along the driving route. Bellanca and Board of Trustees members will greet graduates in front of the Student Center building. Nearly 450 graduates have already registered for Saturday’s parade, WCC said.

Both 2020 and 2021 graduates are encouraged to join the parade with their families by registering to participate at designated times.

Students and family members with questions about the commencement ceremony should contact the WCC Student Welcome Center by calling 734-973-3543 or by sending an email to info@wccnet.edu.

Washtenaw Community College is at 4800 E. Huron River Dr.