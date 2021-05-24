New exhibition launches at Ann Arbor’s Gutman Gallery

ANN ARBOR – The Guild of Artists & Artisans has launched a new all media exhibition at its Gutman Gallery in downtown Ann Arbor.

Titled “You Me Us,” the exhibition is themed around self-expression and identity and runs through June 26. “You Me Us” was juried by Marie McMahon Parmer, a local artist and founder of the Ann Arbor Free Little Art Gallery.

Featuring 31 works from 23 artists, visitors can expect to see mixed media sculptures, monoprints, photographs and more.

The gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As part of the exhibition, The Guild is inviting members of the community to share photos that tie into the identity theme on Instagram and Facebook. In order to participate, individuals can post the image, tag Gutman Gallery and #YouMeUs for a chance to be included in its window installation.

Submissions can also be emailed to elizabeth@theguild.org. Photo submissions will be posted throughout the exhibition.

Masks are required when inside the gallery and hand sanitizer is provided.

Featured artists include:

Irina Bondarenko

Barbara Melnik Carson

Kristine Cravens

Ruth Crowe

Isabella De la Mora

Carolyn Garay

Sophie Grillet

Claudia Hershman

Steph Joy Hogan

Joan Painter Jones

Esther Kirshenbaum

Linda JK Klenczar

Laila Kujala

Miranda Lehl

Nicole McKay

Rich Moizio

Mary Murphy

James Parker

Maureen Ray

Paloma Núñez-Regueiro

Besty Stecker

Karyn Stetz

Courtney Wollet

For more information, visit: www.gutmangallery.com