Sustainability, locally sourced food to be focus of inaugural Ann Arbor Green Fare

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – During the first week of June, community members can try locally sourced and plant-based dishes while learning about sustainable business practices during the inaugural Ann Arbor Green Fare.

From June 1-6, businesses around Tree Town helping advance the city’s goal of carbon neutrality will offer special dishes and local products in support of A2ZERO.

“This is a great opportunity for the community to try out sustainable, locally sourced and plant-based dishes all while supporting local businesses,” said Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations Manager Missy Stults in a release. “A goal of this event is to demonstrate how simple changes to daily routines, such as meal planning, can make a difference for the planet.”

The new Green Fare will operate similarly to Ann Arbor Restaurant Week and the Mayor’s Green Fair, the city said.

Participating businesses will offer products centered around five categories:

Local Fare - A product that sources at least 50% of its ingredients or materials from within 150 miles of Ann Arbor.

Plant-Based Fare - Vegetarian or vegan products will be offered.

Sustainability-Focused Business - A business integrates sustainability into its operational practices, including energy efficiency improvements or sustainable sourcing practices.

Reusable and/or Compostable Materials - A business is providing reusable and/or compostable materials for to-go orders.

Additional Options - A business is supporting other initiatives that benefit the community.

Additionally, Zingerman’s Delicatessen, Miss Kim, El Harissa and Detroit Street Filling Station will be piloting a reusable container program throughout June by serving carryout in reusable and returnable A2R3 containers (Ann Arbor Reduce, Reuse, Return).

Participating businesses include:

Blom Meadworks

Cherry Republic

Conor O’Neill’s

Detroit Street Filling Station

EAT

El Harissa

Jolly Pumpkin Café & Brewery

Juicy Kitchen

Miss Kim

TAQ – Taqueria Restaurant & Bar

Thrive Juicery

Zingerman’s Delicatessen

Learn more about the Ann Arbor Green Fare at www.a2gov.org/GreenFare