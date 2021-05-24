Two streets in downtown Ann Arbor close for roadwork

A portion of South Ashley Street in downtown Ann Arbor closed to through traffic in March, 2021.

ANN ARBOR – Ann Street closed between First Street and Ashley Street for streetscape improvements on Monday morning.

The closure is expected to last through 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 12 when the road will reopen to traffic.

Local businesses will be open and accessible throughout the roadwork and local traffic will be maintained. Pedestrian access will be maintained on one side of Ann Street.

According to the city of Ann Arbor, vehicles will be rerouted accordingly:

Vehicles traveling westbound on Ann Street will be detoured north on Ashley Street, then west on Miller Avenue, then south on First Street back to Ann Street. Vehicles traveling eastbound on Ann Street will be detoured south on First Street, then east on Huron Street, then north on Ashley Street back to Ann Street.

Additionally, Ashley and Liberty streets leading up to the Ashley and Liberty intersection were closed on Monday morning for three days of streetscape improvements. That area is expected to open up to vehicle traffic on May 26 at 5 p.m.

Local businesses on Ashley and Liberty will remain open and accessible and local traffic will be maintained throughout. Pedestrian access will be maintained on one side of the road.

According to the city of Ann Arbor, vehicles will be rerouted accordingly:

Vehicles traveling northbound on Ashley Street will be detoured east on William Street, then north on Fourth Avenue, then west on Huron Street back to Ashley Street. Vehicles traveling eastbound on Liberty Street will be detoured south on First Street, then east on William Street, then north on Fourth Avenue back to Liberty Street.

Vehicles traveling westbound on Liberty Street will be detoured north on Fourth Avenue, then west on Huron Street, then south on First Street back to Liberty Street. Eastbound vehicle traffic on Liberty is expected to remain closed until Monday, May 31, 2021.