Partly Cloudy icon
64º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

All About Ann Arbor

Michigan Medicine hiring patient attendants virtually throughout June

Meredith Bruckner
, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: 
Ann Arbor
,
University of Michigan
,
Michigan Medicine
,
Patient Attendant
,
Medical Worker
,
Frontline Worker
,
Jobs
,
Virtual Job Fair
,
Hiring Event
,
Virtual Event
,
Medicine
,
Patient
,
University of Michigan Hospital
,
U-M
Michigan Medicine is currently hiring for patient attendants in Ann Arbor.
Michigan Medicine is currently hiring for patient attendants in Ann Arbor. (Michigan Medicine)

ANN ARBOR – In search of a health care job in patient experience?

University of Michigan’s health system will be holding a series of virtual hiring events throughout June in search of patient attendants.

Michigan Medicine’s hiring events will take place on Mondays throughout June from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to the event release, Michigan Medicine is searching for individuals looking to gain skills in a health care setting with a background in patient care. Potential candidates include working professionals as well as medical or nursing students looking to get experience.

The positions are full- and part-time and require evening, night shifts and weekend work at University of Michigan Hospital at 1500 E. Medical Center Drive.

According to the release, pay is up to $18.50 an hour.

To see which dates have openings for interviews and for job description and responsibilities, click here.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: