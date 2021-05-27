Michigan Medicine hiring patient attendants virtually throughout June

Michigan Medicine is currently hiring for patient attendants in Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR – In search of a health care job in patient experience?

University of Michigan’s health system will be holding a series of virtual hiring events throughout June in search of patient attendants.

Michigan Medicine’s hiring events will take place on Mondays throughout June from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to the event release, Michigan Medicine is searching for individuals looking to gain skills in a health care setting with a background in patient care. Potential candidates include working professionals as well as medical or nursing students looking to get experience.

The positions are full- and part-time and require evening, night shifts and weekend work at University of Michigan Hospital at 1500 E. Medical Center Drive.

According to the release, pay is up to $18.50 an hour.

To see which dates have openings for interviews and for job description and responsibilities, click here.