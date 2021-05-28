Cloudy icon
Get ready for Ann Arbor Farmers Market’s Flower Day happening this Sunday

Sarah Parlette
, Associated Producer

Flowers at Ann Arbor Farmers Market on Sept. 30, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – See the Ann Arbor Farmers Market in bloom with the return of Flower Day this Sunday.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, the Ann Arbor Farmers Market will be turned into a floral wonderland for its annual celebration of flowers and plants.

Growers will be offering up flowers, plants, hanging baskets, vegetable and herb starts, potted herbs and floral bouquets.

Taking place the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, Flower Day coincides with the Sunday Artisan’s Market this year. The Sunday market gives local artisans a place to sell specialty wares, including candles, soap and body care products, jewelry, art, among others.

Community members attending the event will be required to wear masks and must remain physically distant while browsing. Health and safety protocols are posted around the market and hand washing stations are available.

Free parking will be available in the municipal lot on the corner of Fourth and Catherine Streets, as well as at the courthouse, according to the Flower Day event page.

The Ann Arbor Farmers Market is held in Kerrytown at 315 Detroit St.

