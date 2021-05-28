Water main break causes emergency road closure in Ann Arbor Friday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Friday afternoon a water main break caused an emergency road closure on the north side of Ann Arbor.

West Huron Drive between Bird Road and Warrington Drive was closed and crews are at the site to make repairs, according to a notice from the City of Ann Arbor.

Drivers should avoid the area, the city said.

The close section of West Huron Drive runs along Barton Pond and contains the entrance to the Barton Nature Area parking lot.

Want to see more Ann Arbor traffic? Check our traffic map.