Ann Arbor canoe liveries now open daily for boat rentals, river trips

The Gallup Park canoe livery in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Community members can row down the Huron River or take a trip around Gallup Park.

Argo Park and Gallup Park canoe liveries are now open every day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. for boat rentals and river trips through September 6.

Boat reservations are no longer required for stillwater paddling in Argo and Gallup Ponds; however, reservations are required for 3.7-mile and 5.7-mile river trips requiring van transportation, City of Ann Arbor officials said in a newsletter.

Community members can rent double kayaks, single kayaks, kid kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards and paddleboats.

Here are more details:

ARGO PARK CANOE LIVERY

3.7-mile river trips are offered every day from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. Reservations are required.

Stillwater paddling on the 2-mile Argo Pond is offered every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. No reservations needed.

All boats must be returned by 8 p.m.

Make reservations here.

Boat rental fees for the 3.7-mile river trips are:

$30/double kayak





$24/single kayak





$30/canoe - Not available in low water





$72/5-person raft - Not available in low water

Boat rental fees for Argo Pond are:

$22/canoe or double kayak





$17/single kayak





$23/stand-up paddleboard

Argo Park Canoe Livery is at 1055 Longshore Dr.

GALLUP PARK CANOE LIVERY

5.7-mile river trips are offered every day from 9 a.m. to noon. Reservations are required.

Stillwater paddling on the 2.5 mile Gallup Pond is offered every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All boats are due back by 8 p.m.

Make reservations here.

Boat rental fees for the 5.7-mile river trips are:

$35/double kayak





$29/single kayak

Boat rental fees for Gallup Pond are:

$22/canoe or double kayak, 2-hour rental





$17/single kayak, 2-hour rental





$10/kid kayak, 2-hour rental





$14/3-person paddleboat, 1-hour rental





$20/4-person paddleboat, 1-hour rental

Gallup Park Canoe Livery is at 3000 Fuller Rd.