Early morning home invasion reported near University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus

ANN ARBOR – At approximately 1:37 a.m. on Tuesday morning, a residence was broken into on the 1400 block of Hill St. just off University of Michigan’s central campus.

Upon hearing noise coming from his bedroom, an individual went to inspect the commotion when he saw a male holding his property, according to a crime alert issued by U-M’s Division of Public Safety and Security. Once he confronted the man, the suspect dropped the property and fled out the bedroom window.

It was later revealed than he gained entry by removing a window air conditioner that was located near a third-floor fire escape.

The suspect is described as a Black male around 30 years of age. His hair was described as shaggy and short, he was about 5′ 9′' and was of muscular but thin build. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with dark pants. The victim said the subject appeared to be “unkempt.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DPSS at 734-763-1131 or the Ann Arbor Police Department Tip Line at 734-794-6939 or at tips@a2gov.org.

DPSS reminds residents to: