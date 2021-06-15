Washtenaw County offering walk-up COVID vaccines with Arabic, Spanish interpreters

Dr. Annamaria Macaluso Davidson holds a COVID-19 vaccine registration card at Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Medical Center in Houston on Dec. 15, 2020.

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department announced on Monday it will be holding walk-up vaccine clinics on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at its offices.

The Health Department is at 555 Towner St. in Ypsilanti.

On Tuesdays, an Arabic interpreter will be on site and on Wednesdays and Thursdays a Spanish interpreter will be present. At every clinic, phone interpreters are provided for languages other than English.

Anyone age 12 and up is welcome to attend the clinic. Individuals under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian with them.

No appointment is needed and hours are 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.

For more vaccine information or to learn about more clinics near you, visit the Health Department’s website.