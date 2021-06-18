Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum reopens to public six days a week

"Invasive Species" invaded the lobby of the Ann Arbor Hands On Museum for TechTwilight 2019.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – School is out but learning happens year-round at the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum.

Having slowly reopened to the public, the downtown museum is now open for prescheduled visits six days a week.

Community members can buy nonrefundable tickets online for select times between July 1-18 starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Find ticket information here.

Admission prices have been discounted to:

$12.50 per person

$6.25 for those with memberships through ACM or ASTC

$3 for those with EBT or WIC cards

Free for members

“We respectfully encourage you wear a mask even if you are vaccinated, to protect our youngest visitors who are not able to be vaccinated at this time,” the museum said in an email to patrons.

“If you are unable to wear a mask due to a disability or medical condition, please notify our staff at the Admissions desk when you arrive.”

Patrons ages 2-12 and unvaccinated adults are still required to wear masks within the museum. AAHOM staff and volunteers will be masked.

The children’s museum has offered private pod and group rentals over the past few months as capacity limitations and social distancing requirements have changed.

Reserve a time for a pod of up to 25 people here.

Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum is at 220 E. Ann St.