Washtenaw Community College president’s contract extended by Board of Trustees

ANN ARBOR – The Washtenaw Community College Board of Trustees has unanimously approved Dr. Rose B. Bellanca’s contract for an additional three years.

The Board voted 6-0 during its meeting on Wednesday to extend Bellanca’s contract as President and CEO of the school through June 30, 2024.

Bellanca began her tenure as WCC’s fourth president in 2011. WCC services more than 100,000 students and members of the community annually, has an operational budget of more than $100 million and employs nearly 1,500 full- and part-time employees.

“I am just as optimistic and excited about the future of Washtenaw Community College and the promise for our students as I was on my first day of teaching at a community college,” Bellanca, who has 20 years of executive leadership in higher education, said in a release.

During her presidency, WCC passed two millage ballot proposals with sweeping margins and has maintained steady enrollment during a time when enrollment is declining nationally, according to a release.

Ad

WCC recently launched both the Futures for Frontliners and Reconnect, state-funded programs for the education or frontline workers and adult students. As of May, WCC enrolled 1,644 Futures for Frontliners students and 758 Reconnect students.

WCC has the lowest fees in the state and the lowest in-district rate. The Board of Trustees in April approved the fourth straight year of tuition freezes for in-district students.