Here’s what to get dad for Father’s Day in Ann Arbor

What to get your dad for Father's Day?

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Father’s Day is Sunday. Support Ann Arbor businesses while showing the person you call “dad” why they’re the best.

If you’ve forgotten to get a gift, or just don’t know what to get Mr-Has-Everything, we’ve got you covered.

Here are our recommendations for Father’s Day gifts in Tree Town:

THE CHEF

If dad likes a bit of spice, grab some allergen-friendly spices from Cheeky Spices. The Ann Arbor makes low sodium, gluten-free, nut-free, allium-free and dairy-free spice blends for those who feel firey but need to be careful.

Then stop by Monahan’s Seafood Market in Kerrytown to grab some fresh oysters. Make dad dinner using owner Mike Monahan’s barbequed oyster recipe. If you’re not sure what to do, Mike posted a video of himself grilling oysters so you can learn along with the best.

THE SPORTS FAN

Head out to the green for a relaxing round (or two) of golf. Play 18 holes at Leslie Park Golf Course or Huron Hills Golf Course then kick back and relax.

If you want to take things up a notch, try ax throwing. Downtown Ann Arbor’s Axe Ventura offers one-hour and two-hour axe throwing sessions. It’s located right on Maynard so you can grab dinner downtown after working up an appetite.

THE ARTIST

Pick up a surprise from the Ann Arbor Art Center with its new mystery boxes. The curated boxes contain 5 different items retailing between $50-$150 by artists at the Gallery Shop. Choose from three different mystery boxes or browse from other items at the shop.

Mystery boxes are an online shop exclusive and can be shipped or picked up in the Art Center’s Gallery Shop at 117 W. Liberty St.

THE FUNNY GUY

In case you forgot about it while stuck inside this past year, the Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase is offering shows by side-splitting comedians on Fridays and Saturdays. Get dad some tickets or convince him to try out his comedy routine during an open mic night.

If your dad is the king of “dad jokes,” snag a funny Father’s Day card from Rock Paper Scissors as well as a curated Father’s Day gift box.

