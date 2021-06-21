Ann Arbor philanthropists launch matching campaign to benefit Packard Health

ANN ARBOR – Local philanthropists Dug and Linh Song have announced a $250,000 Challenge Match to support Packard Health’s Campaign for Expansion.

The Songs are currently matching all pledges and gifts dollar for dollar until a total of $250,000 is achieved.

Longtime members of the Ann Arbor community, Dug is the co-founder of Duo Security and Linh currently serves on Ann Arbor City Council representing Ward 2. The Songs have made multiple gifts to local nonprofits and relief efforts throughout the pandemic, including a $1 million donation to the Washtenaw Small Business Emergency Relief Fund.

“The global pandemic has exposed systemic injustices and magnified inequities experienced by so many,” the Songs said in a statement. “Good health is a critical building block for improving quality of life and addressing social injustice. We are pleased to be able to help Packard Health overcome disparities in health care today while building a more equitable future for people in our community.”

The gift was provided by the Song Family Fund held at the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation. As of Monday morning, $95,000 have been raised through the Challenge Match.

The challenge comes as Packard Health aims to complete its $8 million fundraising goal. As of June 1, Packard Health had raised $6,950,411.

According to its website, some of the funds will go toward supporting equipment and renovation needs at both its Venture Drive and Carpenter Road locations as well as funding new clinical operations and expanded wellness and prevention programming.

For more information about Packard Health and the matching campaign, click here.