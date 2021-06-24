Annual Ann Arbor Jaycees Fourth of July parade canceled again

The annual Ann Arbor Fourth of July Parade on Liberty St. on July 4, 2019.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The annual Ann Arbor Jaycees Fourth of July parade has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The in-person parade was first canceled in 2020 due to safety concerns over the pandemic. Instead, the Jaycees organized a virtual event featuring a video collage of community members decorated bicycles

The event cancelation was announced through a social media post in June.

The organization noted that it is hoping to host another event within Ann Arbor at the end of the summer. More details have yet to be announced.