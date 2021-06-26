Sonic Lunch outdoor concerts return to Ann Arbor in August

Theo Katzman performs at Sonic Lunch in downtown Ann Arbor on Aug. 30, 2018. (Photo: Sonic Lunch)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Starting August 2, listen to free summer concerts in Liberty Plaza with the return of Sonic Lunch.

Presented by Bank of Ann Arbor, and hosted by ann arbor’s 107one radio station, the outdoor concerts were synonymous with summertime fun in Tree Town before the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, Sonic Lunch events will be held on Thursdays at noon on August 5, 12, 19, 26 and September 2.

An artist lineup is expected to be announced at 9 a.m. on July 13, according to a tweet from the Sonic Lunch Twitter account.

The free concerts have previously been held annually in the months of June and August but were canceled in 2020 due to safety concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liberty Plaza is at 310 S. Division St., on the corner of East Liberty and South Division streets.