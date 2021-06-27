Hospice of Michigan, Arbor Hospice to host Camp Good Grief online for second year

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice are offering their annual Camp Good Grief virtually for the second year in a row.

Created for children ages 3-17 experiencing grief and loss, the free one-day camp will take place on Saturday, July 31.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., children at the virtual camp will be able to address their feelings, participate in grief education and emotional support activities, and interact with others with similar experiences.

“It is so important that we continue to check on our children and make sure they’re doing okay,” said Karen Monts, director of grief support services for Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice, in a release.

“There’s no question this past year has been extremely tough for everyone. Children cope with grief differently than adults. We want to be there for them as they navigate their journey, so they know they’re not facing grief alone.”

Camp Good Grief activities will be facilitated by Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice grief professionals and music therapists.

Ad

The last day to register is Friday, July 16.

Participating families will receive materials for free. Parents are asked to take part in an informational meeting before the camp, which will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 26 and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27.

The first virtual Camp Good Grief took place in 2020 during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Arbor Hospice and Hospice of Michigan are both members of NorthStar Care Community and provide palliative care, emotional support services and pediatric hospice care among many other services.

Learn more about the free camp here.