City of Ann Arbor offering residents free pickup of bulky, water-logged items after heavy rains

ANN ARBOR – Did your home suffer water damage in recent storms? Do you have items that have been ruined and want to get rid of them?

The city of Ann Arbor is offering free curbside pickup of water-logged and bulky items damaged by flooding during the rain events of June 25 and 26, by request only.

Service will take place between Tuesday, July 6 and Saturday, July 10 and requests should be submitted as soon as possible.

To request a pickup, contact the city at 734-794-6320.

Items that could be reused or recycled will not be picked up as part of the special service, in line with the city’s diversion goal of 45% by 2022.

Here’s more information from the city’s website:

Service will be limited to items that won’t fit in trash carts.

Carpet will be accepted if rolls are no longer than 4 feet and weigh no more than 50 pounds.

No electronics, appliances (with or without freon), or household hazardous waste. For proper disposal options for these items, please visit www.a2gov.org/recycle

No construction or demolition debris including wood, wallboard, flooring, tile, wires, spools, or pallets. These items can be taken to Recycle Ann Arbor’s Recovery Yard. More information can be found at www.recycleannarbor.org/divisions/recovery-yard

Yard waste will not be accepted. Please visit www.a2gov.org/compost for how to dispose of these materials.

Limited staff will be available to provide this service, so customers are asked to be patient while the city works to get to each residence.