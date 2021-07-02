Washtenaw County issues state of emergency over flooding

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners has declared a state of emergency in response to flooding in homes following heavy rainfall over the past week.

The declaration, made on Thursday by Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners Chair and District 2 Commissioner Sue Shink, is effective immediately.

“Although Washtenaw County has already been working to assess and respond to flooding and to shelter and support residents who have been displaced by the flooding, this declaration will allow for local resources to be utilized to the fullest extent practical,” said Shink in a notice.

Public infrastructure, such as streets and sidewalks, have been damaged as the result of overwhelmed sewer and stormwater systems, officials said.

Shink requested a declaration of a state of disaster or state of emergency from Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer so that response operations within the county could be broadened, officials said.

In her letter to the governor, Shink asked for financial support to provide temporary shelter to community members displaced from their homes and to help with cleaning, removing and restoring damaged property.

Commissioner for District 4 Caroline Sanders said decisive action must be taken quickly to support residents who do not have flood insurance that covers their losses.

The primary goal during a disaster response is to ensure safety and shelter to those involved and that the county’s emergency response continues to monitor and provide updates, said Washtenaw County Administrator Greg Dill.

Residents are asked to not drive on roads with standing water or use damaged sidewalks, officials said.

Those affected by the flooding are encouraged to take photos of damaged items for record-keeping. Non-emergency calls for in-home flooding and damage should be made to 211, while only emergency calls should be made to 911 and the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.

