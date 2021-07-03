Clear icon
Larcom City Hall to reopen Tuesday after lengthy building closure

City services moved online last fall due to pandemic

Larcom City Hall at 301 E. Huron St. in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Larcom City Hall in downtown Ann Arbor will reopen Tuesday after closing November 2020 to in-person services due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The closure has been extended several times over the past year as social distancing and capacity limitations have changed.

Tuesday’s reopening includes the city clerk’s office and Ann Arbor Customer Service Center, said a notice from the city.

City services were moved online during the closure and will remain accessible virtually for convenience.

Larcom City Hall is at 301 E. Huron Street.

