Where to celebrate National Ice Cream Day in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 18, and what better way to honor this creamy holiday than to visit one of Ann Arbor’s ice cream spots.

We’ve assembled a list of our favorites and townie go-to’s to help you get the perfect scoop. Visit one or try them all.

Got plans for the 18th? Don’t worry. July was declared National Ice Cream Month back in 1984 by former President Ronald Reagan, so you can celebrate any time until August.

Check out these Ann Arbor ice cream shops:

WASHTENAW DAIRY (602 S. Ashley St.)

It’s not an ice cream list without mentioning Washtenaw Dairy, which has served Ann Arbor since 1934. With over 30 different flavors rotating in its coolers, there’s plenty of reason to visit regularly and try something new.

Try this: The A4 team is obsessed with the Dairy’s chocolate peanut butter ice cream.

KILWIN’S CHOCOLATES (107 E. Liberty St.)

Ad

Kilwin’s is a go-to place for chocolate but you can also get chilly scoops from its next-door ice cream parlor, which has been serving creamy delights since 1995.

Pair up a waffle cone and people watching as you side at one of Kilwin’s small sidewalk tables along East Liberty Street.

BLANK SLATE CREAMERY (300 W. Liberty St.)

Widely known for its creative flavors, the downtown shop often has a line wrapping around the block on hot summer days. For those who experience a bit of flavor FOMO, Blank Slate has a split scoop option for putting two flavors on one cone.

Try this: Need a dairy-free alternative? The non-dairy coconut stracciatella will have you saying “Dairy who?”

BEN & JERRY’S (304 S. State St.)

Boasting over 25 flavors of the nationally-known brand, Ben & Jerry’s offers scoops for takeout, delivery and catering.

Ad

The State Street ice cream shop also sells pints, ice cream cakes, sorbets and even frozen doggie desserts for your furry best friend.

MICHIGAN CREAMERY (302 S. State St.)

In 2012, the family-owned creamery transformed from Stucchi’s into the well-loved downtown go-to that is now.

It offers over 30 flavors of Michigan-made ice cream and two custards, shakes, chocolates from Alpine Chocolat Hausas, Bearclaw coffee and hot cocoa bombs.

ZINGERMAN’S CREAMERY (3723 Plaza Dr. Suite 2)

Get all of your dairy needs fulfilled at Zingerman’s Creamy. The southside shop offers pints and quarts of various flavors of sorbets and gelato as well as cheeses, charcuterie, jams, preserves, honey, nuts, crackers and accompaniments like pickles and olives.