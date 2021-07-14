Rappel down the Graduate Ann Arbor for a good cause this fall

Participants go "Over the Edge" of the Graduate Ann Arbor hotel in a fundraiser for Friends in Deed on September 4, 2020.

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County-based nonprofit Friends In Deed is hosting its second annual Over The Edge event in downtown Ann Arbor this fall.

During the event on Oct. 2, participants who raise enough money will rappel 14 stories down the side of the Graduate Ann Arbor hotel.

Friends In Deed focuses on providing essential services to local families who need transportation assistance, utilities support, furniture and more. The nonprofit has helped hundreds of families over the past two years and hopes this year’s fundraiser will allow them to reach many more in need.

Participants go "Over the Edge" of the Graduate Ann Arbor hotel in a fundraiser for Friends in Deed on September 4, 2020. (2020 Austin Thomason)

In 2020, Friends in Deed raised more than $110,000. The organization has set the bar higher this year, with a goal of raising $150,000 with the help of their co-hosts Professor Lisa D. Cook, Professor of Economics and International Relations at Michigan State University, and Ken Fischer, President Emeritus at UMS.

Interested in becoming a rappeller? Register here.

Those not interested in descending the building can either learn more about the event or make a donation to a rappeller.