Eastern Michigan University, Gen.G announce new esports programming

YPSILANTI, Mich. – A new partnership between Eastern Michigan University and global esports organization Gen.G will see the launch of a series of new programming this summer for students, alumni and the local community.

Events will include an esports summer camp, a Gaming Career Speaker Series and a Summer Showdown Tournament.

The tournament is a two-part invitational. The first round will take place on July 24 and 25 for 5v5 League Legends, while the second round will feature 3v3 Rocket League July 31 and Aug. 1.

Local high schools, universities and other collegiate teams across the country with a strong track record will be invited to take part. Want to watch the matches? Catch them on the EMU Esports Twitch channel.

Ad

Also on the Twitch page, students from EMU’s esports program will be curating roughly 20 hours of programming each week.

“Eastern Michigan University created several innovative gaming programs -- for prospective and current students, and alums -- last year even while students were studying remotely,” Chief Executive Officer at Gen.G., Chris Park, said in a release. “We are thrilled to continue that great work together this summer in a big way.”

Also included in the new programming is the revival of the Eagles Gaming Club. The on-campus esports club can be reached via Discord.

“The overall interest among students in collegiate esports is reaching new levels every year,” Eastern Michigan University President James Smith said in a release. “Having Gen.G, a recognized international leader in the esports world, as a partner is a tremendous asset to the University and our students. Engaging students in gaming competitions is a fun and exciting way to create new friendships as well as establish campus pride.

Ad

“Even more significant, from my standpoint, are the opportunities to share with our students the many career prospects in the exploding esports industry - which can include everything from arts and graphics, to business and marketing, to science, cybersecurity and technology.”

Registration for the EMU and Gen.G esports summer camp is still open. To sign up, click here.

Toward the end of summer, EMU will host a Gaming Careers Speaker Series that will aim to teach students how traditional degrees can be applied to the gaming industry and how to find other professional opportunities in the gaming world.