Ann Arbor staffing agency to host virtual job fair in August

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Job seekers can find potential employment during a virtual job fair organized by Express Employment Professionals of Ann Arbor.

Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4, the agency will talk with community members looking for employment and celebrate National Hiring Week.

After discussing work history and job preferences, Express staff will match job seekers with positions, the agency said.

The job fair will be split into two sections. Those interested in administrative or professional jobs should attend between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Those seeking positions in the industrial and skilled trades fields should attend between 1-3 p.m.

Job seekers can register for free here.

An email with a Zoom link for the event will be sent through a confirmation email closer to the August 4 event.

Locally owned, the staffing agency has employed more than 35,000 people since 2014, it said.