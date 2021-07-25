Ann Arbor’s SCRAP Creative Reuse to give away classroom supplies during Teacher Appreciation days

Colored pencils, sharpened and at the ready, rest in a container on the desk of artist Robert Seaman in his room at an assisted living facility Monday, May 10, 2021, in Westmoreland, N.H. Seaman, who moved into the facility weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown his outside world in 2020, recently completed his 365th daily sketch, or what he calls his "Covid Doodles", since being isolated due to the virus outbreak. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Teachers can prepare for the upcoming school year with free supplies from Ann Arbor’s SCRAP Creative Reuse.

Between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on August 13 and 14, tax-exempt eligible teachers can stop by a supply table at the reuse nonprofit organization to fill a bag with pens, pencils, crayons, markers and other craft or classroom supplies.

Educators will need to show their teacher I.D. or tax-exempt paperwork to get supplies while they last.

“We have a long history of supporting our local educators at SCRAP. We want to continue to be a creativity and reuse resource for local educators. We value our teachers and schools so much and we know how hard this last year has been. We want to make sure we can offer some support,” SCRAP Creative Reuse director Claire Tyra said in a release.

Those who file their tax-exempt paperwork at SCRAP before the beginning of the school year will be entered into a raffle for two gift certificates and will receive a 10% discount on their purchase.

Earlier this year the organization opened a virtual shop for online ordering.

SCRAP is at 4567 Washtenaw Ave.